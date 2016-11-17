Family gets lost for 2 days while out for a drive, rescued by hu - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Family gets lost for 2 days while out for a drive, rescued by hunters

Posted: Updated:

MONTESANO, WA (AP) - Four members of a Washington state family missing since Tuesday were found walking near a general store in Matlock, WA.

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate says Jason and Melissa McAlister brought their 8-month-old and 2-year-old out for a drive while the couple's two older children were at school Tuesday, planning to return by the time the two older children got out of school. While on the drive, they tried to drive around a downed tree on a logging road but got stuck.

Jason McAlister told reporters that the family tried to walk out to get help after the van got stuck on Tuesday afternoon, but darkness fell and as temperatures fell into the 30s, they spent the night on the side of the road in a shelter he built with fir boughs leaned against a rock face. Early Wednesday they walked back to the van, warmed up with the heater, listened to the radio and watched DVDs.    

He said they headed out again Thursday, and that's when they were spotted by hunters who drove them to get help.   

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office said that thanks to heavy media coverage, one of the hunters immediately recognized Jason and Melissa McAlister and their two youngest children when he saw them walking along a remote logging road in Mason County, southwest of Seattle.    

    •   