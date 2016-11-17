Man with long criminal history sentenced to 100 months for firearm possession

YAKIMA, WA - Today, 34-year-old Angel Jose Rangel of Yakima, Washington, was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on August 17 to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He was sentenced to a 100-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from Federal prison.

According to information disclosed during the court proceedings, on June 21, 2015, Rangel and two other men entered a bar in Yakima.The three men, who were dressed in the color blue that is known to be associated with the Sureno street gang, walked over to a group of males who were wearing the color red known to be associated with the Norteno street gang. Shortly thereafter all of the men quickly exited the bar and proceeded to fight in the parking lot.

Security guards rushed outside to stop the fight, aware of the colors' significance. Rangel had gotten a firearm from his vehicle and began waving it around and threatening people, but didn't fire it. Instead, he and two friends got into the vehicle and drove away.

Yakima Police Department officers quickly arrived at the scene and reviewed the video footage. An experienced YPD gang officer identified Rangel and others involved in the gang fight. The officer also knew that Rangel was known to be a high ranking Sureno gang member.

A few hours later, YPD officers responded to a gang fight at another bar, where they found Rangel sitting in a vehicle. Rangel was arrested for a community supervision violation. Police obtained a search warrant and found two loaded firearms inside of the vehicle. A loaded pistol was recovered directly beneath where Rangel had sat.

Rangel has a lengthy criminal history which includes convictions for Drive-By Shooting (1997); Drive-By Shooting (1999); Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (2005); Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (2005); Possession of Methamphetamine (2005); Second Degree Robbery (2006); Third Degree Assault (2007); and Second Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2009).

Michael C. Ormsby, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said, “the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protect our community from gang related violence. The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to seek lengthy sentences to remove dangerous gang members from our streets. In this case, the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit conducted a thorough investigation, conducted dozens of interviews, and collected all of the evidence to ensure that justice would prevail.”