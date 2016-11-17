Turkey Drive: 2,000 Thanksgiving dinners will be given to families in need

PASCO, WA - We see it happening all over the country, and now the Tri-Cities can cross this off of our feel-good list. It's our very own Turkey Drive, hosted by Second Harvest.

There's no other way to describe the preparation for this weekend's first annual Turkey Drive other than it was an assembly line at its finest. More than 50 volunteers gathered at the Second Harvest warehouse in Pasco to put together 2,000 boxes filled with a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner.

"We don't really have a whole lot of interface with the people that actually get the gifts that we put together, but we feel pretty nice about the fact that we're the ones who put the boxes together that somebody else hands out to them," said Doug Thompson, a volunteer with Second Harvest. "We're not in it for the glory or anything like that."

Second Harvest told us that the catalyst for this first-time Turkey Drive comes from the fact that there are thousands of families in the Tri-Cities who struggle to put a basic meal on the table, let alone something special like Thanksgiving dinner.

"Our community continues to grow, the need continues to grow, so we felt like there was something we needed to do more than just our regular food sourcing efforts," said Holly Siler, Regional Executive Director with Second Harvest. "We are the experts at sourcing food with fresh, local, great ingredients and we get those out to the meal cites and the food pantries on a regular basis, but we thought this was a special time of year to launch this and to help those families out directly."

Volunteers worked hard to fill the boxes up with fresh and local ingredients, simply because it makes them feel good.

"It's good to give back to the community because we have all been blessed and fortunate that we can do this," said Thomson.

The Turkey Drive will be going on from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the TRAC in Pasco.