Man at center of Arlene's Flowers case reacts to Washington Supreme Court hearing

RICHLAND, WA - A local consumer protection case has made it all the way to Washington's highest court. One of the men at the heart of the case is speaking out about the Arlene's Flowers controversy.



"It was a little bit surreal," said Curt Freed two days after he and his husband, Rob Ingersoll, faced the Washington Supreme Court. Their case, backed by the ACLU of Washington, held up in front of a Superior Court judge but the owner of Arlene's Flowers, Barronelle Stutzman appealed the ruling.



"It comes down to the principle of what you're trying to achieve in this. Barronelle and her team have tried very hard over this almost four year period of time to personalize this towards my husband and I. When it comes down to it, though... this case isn't really about us," said Freed.

Ingersoll had been a long-time customer of Stutzman's when she refused to provide the flowers for the couple's wedding. A few years later, the couple is now a few years into married life.

"There's nothing different about that, nothing special. But in fact we realize this is something we never really thought we would have," said Freed.



As far as finding themselves at the center of a case with potentially national implications?



"We've done what we've done because we don't want this to happen to other people. We believe that discrimination based on who you and who you love is not compliant with today's modern values and not compliant with the laws in the state of Washington," said Freed.



Should the justices rule against the couple, their attorneys said they are not sure yet what the next step will be. It could take months for the justices to make that decision.