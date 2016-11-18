Patient comfort focus of cancer center renovation

It's taken 18 months, and $7 million, but the new and improved Tri-Cities Cancer Center is just about ready to open.

Safe to say after 20 years the cancer center was in need of an upgrade, but rather than be content with the current standards, the new radiology oncology wing was designed with a eye towards the next 20 years of cancer treatment.

One of the first things patients will notice when the new wing opens is a totally revamped entryway and patient waiting area.

Director of Business and Development Michael Novakovich says the goal is to make patients feel as comfortable as possible.

A curved entry way is designed to protect patient privacy.

Same goes for the new changing area where locking doors and patient storage has been designed to feel more like a spa than an oncology department.

"That privacy is so important to patients. This is such a tough journey to go on, and anything we can do to help them along the way, and this is just one way to do that, the Tri-Cities Cancer center is going to do that," Novakovich said.

Another major improvement?

A $4 million piece of equipment so cutting edge, cancer center is just the second facility on the west coast with access.