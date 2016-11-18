New court documents suggest Burlington mall shooter's potential - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

New court documents suggest Burlington mall shooter's potential ties to ISIS

BURLINGTON, WA - Investigators are now saying the man accused of killing five people in a mall shooting in western Washington could be a possible tie to ISIS.

New court documents show  before the shooting, Arjan Chetin had a history of violence against his family and his now ex-girlfriend. 

Police reports are showing Chetin had been talking with his relatives in Turkey who may have ties to the Islamic State terror group. 

Investigators are now looking into any possible connection. 

