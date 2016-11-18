Come get rid of old documents at our free Shred Day event

NBC RIGHT NOW - Today we are celebrating our free Shred Day event. We teamed up with CI Shred to help you safely and easily dispose of old sensitive material.

From 5:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday we will be in Richland and Yakima. You're invited to bring up to two boxes of old documents that need to be shredded like bank statements, pay stubs, old checks, and any documents with personal or sensitive information.

CI Operations Director, Jeff Thompson says identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in the nation, so people really should consider bringing their personal documents to be disposed of properly instead of leaving them in trash bins outside of their homes.

You can find our locations at the Numerica Credit Union off Duportail St. in Richland near the Walmart and Target, and in Yakima off 7th and East Yakima Ave. behind the Les Schwab.