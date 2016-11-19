BREAKING: Law enforcement actively looking for abducted Kennewick woman

KENNEWICK, WA- Multiple agencies across the state are helping Kennewick Police Department with an abduction investigation.

Shortly before noon on November 18th 2016, the Kennewick Police Department received a report of a possible abduction. Randy Harris reported that his wife Sandra Harris (69) had been taken from their residence on the 200 block of east 41st in Kennewick against her will.

Kennewick Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated contact with the suspect who demanded a ransom of an un-disclosed amount for the safe return of Sandra Harris. Negotiations were ongoing for several hours.

Information was developed that the suspect, later identified as Theresa L. Wiltse (49), was driving a rental car bearing California license plates. A money exchange was arranged in rural Franklin County for the safe return of Sandra Harris. Members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team assisted with the apprehension of Theresa Wiltse, who was driving the rental car shortly after the exchange just before 10:00 pm near Eltopia. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle. We are still actively searching for Sandra Harris as this investigation continues.

At this time investigators are working with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab to process the suspect’s vehicle. We want to also thank the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Police Department, Pasco Police Department, Connell Police Department, Washington State Patrol, United States Marshall Service and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.

Theresa Wiltse has been booked into Benton County Jail for Kidnapping. Anyone with information related to this case in encouraged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers @ 509 586-8477 16-39547

For clarification purposes, we do not believe this was a random act. We have reason to believe this family was specifically targeted. We are still working on answering the "why" question.