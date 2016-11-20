27-year-old dies after an early morning shooting

If you know anything, you are asked to give them a call.

YAKIMA, WA- On Saturday at approximately two in the morning, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male caller who advised that his friend had been shot. The incident happened near the intersection of Wendell Phillips Rd. and Green Valley Rd. outside the Cities of Sunnyside and Mabton.

The investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives suggests that there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and unknown suspects.

The victim, a 27-year-old male Sunnyside resident was pronounced dead at a local hospital as a result of his gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.