Single family home consumed by fire started by a cigarette

Tonight the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) responded to a residential structure fire. Initial crews arrived to see a large amount of fire coming from the back bedroom of a single family home. The residents self-evacuated as fire consumed most of the bedroom and started to spread into the attic. The fire was

contained and extinguished quickly with an aggressive fire attack.

KFD was assisted by the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County PUD and the Red Cross. The Red Cross was able to respond and attend to the 2 displaced residents, as they were in need of clothing, shelter and medications. After an investigation and interviews were completed, it was concluded the fire was started from cigarettes.

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the dangers of smoking in bed and to ensure the batteries in your smoke detectors are replaced twice a year.