Support staff available after a student's death

HERMISTON, OR - The Hermiston School District says one student is dead after what appears to be an alcohol overdose. Cesar Roque was a sophomore at Hermiston High School.

The school district will provide support for staff and students during this difficult time, today, Monday, November 21, at Hermiston High School and Armand Larive Middle School.  

