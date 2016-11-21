One woman dead after head on collision with a semi

GRANGER, WA - A Sunnyside woman is dead after a head on collision with a semi truck Saturday evening.

Washington State Patrol says 54-year old Michelle Taylor was driving southbound on State Route 223 just south of Granger when she crossed over the center lane and hit a semi truck heading northbound.

Crews say she died at the scene. Right now it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are to blame. The cause of the crash is under investigation.