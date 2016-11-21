Marijuana sales reach an all time high in the state of Washington

WASHINGTON STATE - New studies show legal marijuana sales in Washington are surging to an all time high, passing $200 million dollars in a quarter.

In the first three months of this year, buyers spent $54 million dollars more on spirits than marijuana, but in the next three months that gap closed to $37 million.

Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2012. Earlier this month voters in California, Massachusetts and Nevada also approved legalized marijuana.