Listeria concern prompts recall of hummus products

NBC RIGHT NOW - Sabra dips is recalling many of its hummus products over concerns of listeria contamination. The company found listeria in the Sabra plant on Nov. 8th prompting the massive recall.

So far the bacteria has not yet been found in any product. This morning Sabra is telling customers that any product with a "best before" date through Jan. 23, 2017 could be contaminated and should be thrown out.