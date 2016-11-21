Burn ban in effect in upper and lower Yakima County areas - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Burn ban in effect in upper and lower Yakima County areas

Posted: Updated:

11/23/16 UPDATE; Due to improving air quality, the burn ban has been lifted by the YRCAA Air Pollution Control Officer for both the Upper and Lower Yakima County areas, effective Wednesday, November 23rd at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

Air quality can change rapidly; please keep in mind this situation may be updated at any time.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A stage 1 burn ban has been declared by the YRCAA Air Pollution Control Officer for both the Upper and Lower Yakima County areas effective Monday, November 21st at 10:30 a.m. until further notice. 

This burn ban has been called due to inversion, minimal dispersion, and expected poor ventilation.

  • PM2.5 levels are Likely to elevate in the upper county area.
  • PM2.5 levels are Likely to elevate in the lower county area.
  • Ventilation category will be poor.
  • Dispersion category will be poor.
  • Air quality can change rapidly; please keep watching and we will update the situation as necessary.

Please Note: Restrictions may differ within the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Reservation. 

Reminder during a Stage 1 Burn Ban:

  1. All Outdoor Burning, including Agricultural burning, is prohibited;
  2. The use of any fireplace, wood stove or fireplace insert is prohibited, unless it is a certified heating device or the only source of heat; and
  3. All violations of the burn ban are subject to civil penalty.
