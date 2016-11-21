Burn ban in effect in upper and lower Yakima County areas

11/23/16 UPDATE; Due to improving air quality, the burn ban has been lifted by the YRCAA Air Pollution Control Officer for both the Upper and Lower Yakima County areas, effective Wednesday, November 23rd at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

Air quality can change rapidly; please keep in mind this situation may be updated at any time.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A stage 1 burn ban has been declared by the YRCAA Air Pollution Control Officer for both the Upper and Lower Yakima County areas effective Monday, November 21st at 10:30 a.m. until further notice.

This burn ban has been called due to inversion, minimal dispersion, and expected poor ventilation.

PM2.5 levels are Likely to elevate in the upper county area.

PM2.5 levels are Likely to elevate in the lower county area.

Ventilation category will be poor.

Dispersion category will be poor.

Please Note: Restrictions may differ within the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Reservation.

Reminder during a Stage 1 Burn Ban: