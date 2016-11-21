Be prepared for your Thanksgiving travels

WENATCHEE, WA - Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year. By taking time to prepare now, you can ensure you get to your destination in a safe and timely manner. The Washington State Patrol will have extra troopers out focusing on impaired drivers, aggressive drivers and speed violations to keep your holiday travels safe.

Buckle up, drive for the conditions and never drink and drive. Arrange for a sober ride prior to arriving at your Thanksgiving dinner.

If you see a driver you believe to be impaired or driving aggressively, please call 911 with the vehicle’s description, direction of travel and license plate number if possible.

Winter weather is expected on the mountain passes. Drivers are reminded to have good snow tires and a properly fitted set of chains before heading over the mountain passes. Most winter driving-related collisions can be avoided by slowing down.

Carry extra water and snacks, along with a blanket and warm clothing in case of delay.

Those traveling to the November 25th Apple Cup in Pullman need to leave additional travel time to ensure they arrive before the 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Check the Washington Department of Transportation’s web page (www.wsdot.wa.gov) for current travel times and conditions.

Prepare now for a safe and smooth Thanksgiving weekend.