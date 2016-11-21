Public meeting held to discuss the situation involving Snake River dams

PASCO, WA - It's an issue that effects us all here in the Pacific Northwest...the battle surrounding the Snake River dams, and a public meeting was held tonight to discuss the topic.

Reporter Rex Carlin went to the meeting at the Holiday Inn Express in Pasco and learned that the open house is co-hosted by The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bonneville Power Administration, and the Bureau of Reclamation. They are doing this together and serving as co-leads for the environmental impact statement for 14 federal projects in the area.

People are concerned, and it's all because of this environmental impact study that is going on right now. This study has been done many times before and now it's happening because a federal judge is considering shutting down dams in our area such as Ice Harbor and others along Snake River.

These meetings have been held across the Pacific Northwest this fall, and today they are holding one here in the Tri-Cities.

Because of the efforts from Representative Dan Newhouse and other local organizations like TRIDEC, Tri-Citians will have the opportunity to show support for the dams.

These organizations are trying to inform the public and are also seeking feedback to ensure they make informed decisions.