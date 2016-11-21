Pasco City Council holds meeting to vote on religious freedom issue

PASCO, WA - It's a controversial issue: should a business be able to deny service because of religious beliefs?

Some Pasco City Council members think so.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen went to Pasco City Hall, where groups of protesters on both sides of the issue were hoping to have their voice heard.

The crowd outside continued to grow as the start of the meeting drew closer, and it became apparent that regardless of support or opposition for the religious freedom vote, it was clear that there was no shortage of opinion.

Mackenzie spoke with one of the women who helped organize the rally against the measure and asked why this issue is so important to her.

"It starts right now with LGBT people, but where does the line stop?" asked Jennifer Goulet with Tri-City Freethinkers. "Are they going to discriminate against inter-racial couples? Against Muslim people? We have to maintain that separation of church and state and make sure that our anti-discrimination laws are upheld."

The council is expected to vote on the measure tonight.