Police investigating after overnight burglary

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are investigating a burglary that they think could involve narcotics. Officers say the victims, all minors, rent an apartment near 10th and Olympia in Kennewick.

The victims reported that they had been burglarized, then tried to follow the suspect leaving in a vehicle when a gun was displayed.

KPD says the minors wouldn't say what was taken, but based off what they found at the apartment they think narcotics might be involved.

