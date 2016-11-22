Paying more for iced coffee and baked goods

NBC RIGHT NOW - Some fans of Starbucks are going to have to pay a little more to get that caffeine fix. Starbucks has raised the prices of select cold beverages and bakery items between ten and 30 cents.

The price hike quietly went into effect on November 10th, but some Twitter users have taken to social media to complain about the increase.

This isn't the first price hike of 2016, Starbucks raised the cost of some of its beverages by as much as 30 cents back in July.