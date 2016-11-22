Apple offers replacement for iPhone 6s batteries that shut down

NBC RIGHT NOW - Apple says it will provide a free battery replacement for customers whose iPhone 6s smartphones are unexpectedly shutting down.

The company says the problem affects a small number of devices made between September and October 2015. It also says the problem is not a safety issue.

If you've experienced your iPhone 6s unexpectedly shutting down, Apple says you should visit an Apple retail store or an Apple authorized service provider to see if you can get a battery replacement.