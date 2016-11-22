Country Gentleman offering hassle free Thanksgiving meal options

KENNEWICK, WA - It's slim pickings when looking for those hassle free meals the week of Thanksgiving, but one local business still has plenty of options. The Country Gentleman in Kennewick, is your one stop for those of you who are still looking for something to do this Thanksgiving and they've already started getting ready.

Their first option is your hassle free Thanksgiving dinner. It's a fully cooked turkey that just needs to be reheated, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole green been casserole, green beans, apple crisp, rolls, and butter. A whole meal feeds up to 12 people.

You can get all that for $190, and if you don't want turkey you can get a ham meal for $180 or prime rib meal for $260.

If you don't want to a whole feast, just a couple plates, they have takeout meals. It's a full individual meal with turkey breast, ham, all the casseroles, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and some different salads.

That will cost you about $20 a plate.

Or if you don't want to take any of the mess home with you, you can make reservations for their Thanksgiving Buffet. That runs from 11 a.m. Until 3:45 p.m. They will have tons of stuff, turkey, ham, tri-tip, mashed potatoes, a ton of casseroles, ton of salads, a whole dessert buffet.

For that, adults pay $25, with kids and senior prices lower than that.

Kyle Simmons, General Manager for The Country Gentleman, says aside from offering those meals, the most important part is serving the community.

Simmons says, "We love feeding people that's why we're here, so if people don't have plans or if plans fall through they can give us a call."

So for those of you interested in full Thanksgiving feasts to go, you have until Tuesday Nov. 22nd at noon to place your order with Country Gentleman, or to take advantage of any options they offer call them at (509) 783-0128.

