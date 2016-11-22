Bank of Eastern Oregon to open up new branch

ATHENA, OR - Bank of Eastern Oregon will open a full-service branch in Athena after the closure of small town's only bank.



U.S. Bank closed its Athena branch Nov. 4 after operating continuously there since 1912.



The Bank of Eastern Oregon branch is expected to open early next year. The company is based in Heppner and has branches and loan offices in 18 towns in 13 counties. This will be its first branch in Umatilla County.



CEO Jeff Bailey says Athena residents tried to recruit his company, which played a role in the decision to open a branch there. He explained that he wants to "do business where we're wanted."