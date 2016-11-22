Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce lends support to Small Business Saturday

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its participation in this year's Small Business Saturday, taking place on November 26th. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting local small businesses and strengthening and celebrating communities across the country.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. In 2015, 95 million consumers shopped at small businesses on Small Business Saturday and spent an estimated $16.2 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on the day, according to the 2015 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey. The day was also championed by elected officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., including President Obama.

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the culture they instill in local communities. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, as of 2014, small businesses nationwide accounted for 63% of net new private-sector jobs and created and represented 99.7% of firms with paid employees.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.