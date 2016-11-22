Compass High School closing after this school year

GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview School District has had an alternative high school option for its students for quite a while now. Unfortunately, that option is coming to an end, but the reason may be different than what you'd expect.

Compass High School was established in 1994 as a way for students falling behind academically to thrive in a setting that worked for them.

Compass just announced this would be the last school year for the program, as the number of students in attendance has dropped from 160 to just over 30.

However, this isn't a negative occurrence.

"I see a lot of kids downstairs who are really determined to make their way to graduation," says Mike Closner, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the school district. "They see this as a second chance, and they really want to take advantage of that."

Compass students have been improving so much in their schoolwork that they are either transitioning to Grandview High School or graduating.

After this spring, Compass will no longer operate as it has been, but students who need extra support will be given specific plans to guide them throughout their high school careers.

"This year, as we finish out the school year, we're gonna be working with each kid on an individual education plan to ensure that we get them to graduation and give them the skills they need to be successful after graduation," Closner says.

Next year, there will still be programs available to non-traditional students, such as for student parents who need to work from home, or the school's open-doors partnership with Yakima Valley College.

Compass says that although there may be concern about what's next, the school district will work with parents and staff to create the best personalized plans for these students.