Yakima Union Gospel Mission donates 500 free Thanksgiving meals

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, many local families in need are getting ready to prepare a free, full-fledged Thanksgiving dinner.

The Union Gospel Mission in Yakima hosted a 'Thanks-giveaway' food box outreach today, where enough food for 500 Thanksgiving meals was donated to low-income families.

Thanks to local businesses and individuals, the gospel mission was able to give away turkeys, pie, and other fixings to those who otherwise wouldn't have a Thanksgiving feast.

"We have a lot of people, just based on society and what's going on, to help out financially. Some people are strapped," says Thanks-giveaway volunteer Joe Thorpe.

People stopped by the mission in cars, on bikes, and on foot to grab everything they needed for Thursday's dinner.

Union Gospel wants to remind everyone that although it is great to help those in need during the holidays, it is just as important to give back during the rest of the year.