Kennewick Fire Department annual award recipients

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Fire Department announced their 2016 Annual Awards this month in front of the City Council, honored guests, fire department members, family, and friends.

This year's award recipients are: Eric Nilson, Officer of the Year; Ben Singley, Paramedic of the Year; Ann Smith, EMT of the Year; and Tracy Rutledge, Firefighter of the Year.

Award recipients were nominated and selected based upon their commitment to and demonstration of:

1) City of Kennewick Core Values: Integrity, Inclusiveness, Stewardship, and Communication.

2) Kennewick Fire Department's mission: "Dedicated to providing excellent public service and ensuring the safety and well being of our community and one another; we live, act, and serve our community with the utmost integrity."

As the largest department in the Tri-Cities, the Kennewick Fire Department is staffed with some of the most professional, dedicated, and highly trained firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics in the region. "It is a challenge to select only a few individuals for our annual awards," said Fire Chief Vince Beasley, "when there are so many wonderful individuals here who deserve to be recognized for their hard work, dedication, and service."