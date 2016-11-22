Eight south central WA schools receive School of Distinction Award

YAKIMA, WA - Eight of south central Washington’s schools are among 94 being honored statewide with the 2016 School of Distinction Award, which recognizes outstanding student improvement in reading and math during the past five years.

The eight regional schools named as a School of Distinction for 2016 are:

The Yakima School District’s Discovery Lab K-8 elementary school, among the seven in the state becoming a three-time recipient of the award this year. Discovery Lab was among the schools that were recognized during the award’s debut year in 2007, and was also a recipient last year.

The Yakima School District’s Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, which first received the award last year.

The Yakima School District’s Robertson Elementary School, which also first received the award last year.

Sunnyside High School, which first received the award last year.

Zillah Middle School, which first received the award last year.

East Valley Central Middle School, which this year is receiving the award for the first time. (East Valley’s Moxee Elementary School earned School of Distinction honors during 2013, 2014, and 2015.)

East Valley Elementary School, which this year is receiving the award for the first time.

The West Valley School District’s Apple Valley Elementary School, which this year is receiving the award for the first time.

The Schools of Distinction Award goes to the top 5 percent of Washington schools that have attained the most outstanding levels of sustained improvement in English language arts, math, and graduation rates among their students over the past five years. Levels of student achievement are calculated from state testing scores, including the Smarter Balanced Assessment, the High School Proficiency Exam, and high school end-of-course math results.

To be eligible for the School of Distinction Award, a school must perform at or above the state median in grades 3-5 for elementary schools, and in grades 6-8 for middle schools. Measurements for high schools this year were determined based on combined 4-year and 5-year adjusted cohort graduation rates.

Each school will be formally honored by their local Educational Service District with a plaque and banner during special assemblies that will be scheduled during the next several weeks.