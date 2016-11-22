A grand-ma adventure: two local grandmas travel across the country

KENNEWICK, WA - Road tripping across the country in your 20's right after college is one thing, but in your 70's?

Two local grandmas did just that and proved to all of us that age really is just a number.

Long-time friends Marty Parthee and Arleen Miller have always enjoyed taking the path less-traveled and snapping photos along the way, so it was no big surprise to their children and grandchildren when they announced they were packing their bags and driving to Pennsylvania to visit Marty's mother.

That trip on its own would have taken about four days, but where's the fun in following the suggested route?

“If we're going down the street and we see something we like, it's 'wait, wait, whoa, whoa, back up, back up'," said Miller. "So when we travel, it takes us a while. We didn't think we could get across the United States in a reasonable amount of time. But we did quite well I'm thinking."

In total, they drove more than 13,000 miles and stopped everywhere they could along the way, from Bryce Canyon, to New Orleans and down to the Gulf of Mexico.

They say one of the advantages of traveling like they do is even if they end up taking a wrong turn, they're never really lost.

It's something they recommend to everyone, even if you only have a day or two to spare.

“Get up and do your own town. You know there are some lovely things around," Miller said. "We go out to Snidely Road in West Richland all the time, we go out to the dam, you know, we have done the whole Tri-City area."