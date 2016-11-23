CRIME STOPPERS: Anthony Roy Richman

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are searching for an Anthony Roy Richman.

Richman's last known residence is in Kennewick. He is 31 years old (DOB: 11/19/1985), Caucasian, 5'7", 250 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a scar on his right wrist and another on the inside of his left forearm.

He has been charged with Identity Theft in the Second Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.