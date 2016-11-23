West Richland selects new police chief

WEST RICHLAND, WA - West Richland Mayor Brent Gerry has selected Ben Majetich to become the City’s next Chief of Police.

Mayor Gerry acknowledged that the choice was indeed challenging after interviewing three candidates, two with experience in much larger police agencies, one of whom is currently a Chief of Police for a small police department near Vancouver, and Captain Majetich who has over 28 years of law enforcement experience.

Mayor Gerry selected Captain Majetich in part due to his outstanding police career and reputation within law enforcement, but most notably for the many contributions he has made to the City’s police force since joining the department in 2014. Mayor Gerry describes Ben Majetich as “…a calm and thoughtful leader that is well regarded by the police officers within the department, among his regional law enforcement peers, and within the community of West Richland.”

Captain Majetich has served as Interim Chief of Police since September of this year when Chief McElroy resigned. After serving with the Pasco Police Department for over 26 years, he joined the West Richland Police Department as a Captain with responsibility for managing day-to-day patrol operations beginning in 2014.

While with the Pasco police department, then Sergeant Majetich oversaw the Investigations Section, served as a Watch Commander of a patrol shift, was on the Tactical Team, and as an accomplished instructor in topics such as investigations including domestic violence, use of force, firearms, and internal investigations. The selection committee felt Captain Majetich’s extensive experience and training would be of great benefit to the West Richland police department which has hired several new officers in the last three years.