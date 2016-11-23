CRIME STOPPERS: Gold's Gym theft in Kennewick

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police want to identify this subject, wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards and other items on November 22, 2016 from Gold’s Gym in Kennewick.

The White Male is about 5/10 and 160-180 lbs and has a slight beard.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. If you have any tips, call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.