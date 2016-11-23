Motorcyclist collides with semi; declared dead at the scene

WEST RICHLAND, WA - On November 23rd, a motorcyclist collided with a semi at the intersection of Van Giesen St. and 62nd Ave. and was killed.

21-year-old Auston C. Kloehn was riding his Honda motorcycle westbound on Van Giesen St. at a high speed. 61-year-old Douglas A. Creach was driving a semi eastbound on Van Giesen St. and started to turn left onto 62nd Ave. when Kloehn collided with him in the intersection.

Kloehn was declared dead at the scene. Creach was not injured. The motorcycle had caught fire following the collision and had to be extinguished.

This incident is still under investigation. No charges have been made.