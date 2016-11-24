Man will be charged for allegedly creating a hit list

KENNEWICK, WA - The case of a man accused of threatening to kill more than a dozen people will continue after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge. 57-year-old Dominick Furino is charged with felony harassment after allegedly creating a 20 person hit list.

You may remember back in September we reported Furino had been charged after someone said he threatened doctors and his coworkers at Hanford because he was unhappy with a workers comp claim for mercury poisoning.

Furino's next court appearance for January 4th.