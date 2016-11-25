Prepping your packages after Cyber Monday

WASHINGTON - Cyber Monday is just a few days away, and it's projected to be the largest ever.

That means the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for all of those deliveries from online purchases, which they predict will be around 750 million.

The U.S.P.S. says this will be an increase of 12% from packages handled last year...and even more impressive, it's twice the number from just four years ago.

Adobe Digital Insights predicts internet sales will reach over $3 billion on Monday.

U.S.P.S. wants to remind us of important dates to keep in mind if you're planning on sending out those Christmas gifts my mail.

For delivery before Christmas Day, you should mail by December 15th for regular ground mail, December 20th for First Class, the 21st for Priority, and the 23rd for Priority Express.