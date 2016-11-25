Police investigating after early morning shooting in Pasco

PASCO, WA - One man is in the hospital after police say someone allegedly shot him early Friday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the 1700 Blk. of N. 21st Ave.

Initial reports say that the suspect shot the man in the lower part of his face before running into another apartment. When crews got on scene they were able to talk a group of people out of the apartment and now have them detained.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.