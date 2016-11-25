A look into Small Business Saturday

RICHLAND, WA - While millions of Americans packed into the big box stores today for Black Friday, tomorrow is all about the local mom and pop shops.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen checked in with small businesses on the importance of Small Business Saturday, and learned that the tradition started back in 2010 as a way to encourage people to shop local.

And now, six years later, many local businesses have come to depend on the holiday shopping bump.

While it was pretty quiet in shops like Ariel Gourmet and Gifts in Richland today, employees are preparing for a packed house tomorrow.

The kitchen shop will celebrate four decades of service next year, and employees say things like Small Business Saturday help ensure the business will be keeping its doors open for years to come.

"We actually, for the last several years, have had people come in specifically because they wanted to shop small," said Allyson Hayes at Ariel Gourmet and Gifts, "and we're prepared tomorrow for a big day."

And while shops like Ariel are already deeply rooted in the community, events like Small Business Saturday can be especially important to relatively-new shops like Cinder's Closet.

"I own this store, I live here in town," said Barb Schmitt at Cinder's Closet. "This is paying for my family, not some big corporate whatever."

Nationwide, roughly 95 million people turned out for Small Business Saturday last year, and today it was clear that local businesses here are hoping to see that number grow.