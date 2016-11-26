Small business loyalists hit the shops for Small Business Saturday

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right in the middle of the busiest time of year for shoppers is the day that small business have been waiting for! Saturday was Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to cashing out at local stores instead of big-time business.

In honor of the day, we spoke with a number of shoppers around Kennewick who had all sorts of reasons for shopping small. Some told us they love local stores because of the hidden treasures they've found in them, others enjoyed the affordability of what local hot-spots had to offer.

However, no matter the reason for their appreciation of small businesses, everyone was looking forward to lending their support.