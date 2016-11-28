Crews investigating after early morning crash on Highway 12

PASCO, WA - Crews are investigating after an accident on Highway 12 Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of A Street and Highway 12 just before 6 a.m.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say that 16-year-old Daisy Perez-Mendoza was trying to cross the highway to go westbound when 22-year-old Pablo Ayala-Flores hit her car. When crews first arrived, they found the Perez-Mendoza unconscious and trapped in her car.

She was taken to Kadlec for her injuries. Right now, her condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.