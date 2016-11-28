Car-and-Knife attack at Ohio State University leaves 9 injured, suspect dead

COLUMBUS, OH - The Latest on reports of an active shooter on the Ohio State University campus (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Authorities say a man purposely plowed his car over a curb and into pedestrians on Monday morning before jumping out of the car and attacking people with a butcher knife. A police officer who was nearby because of an earlier gas leak was on the scene in a minute and shot and killed the attacker.



The FBI and other agencies joined the investigation.



Authorities say nine people were hurt, one of them critically.

-----------------------------------

12:05 p.m.



Hospital officials say eight patients they received from the scene of a reported attack at Ohio State University have non-life-threatening injuries.



The eight patients were split among OSU Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.



The university had warned students in a series of tweets earlier Monday that there was an active shooter on campus and that they should run, hide or fight. About an hour and a half later, the university said a shelter-in-place warning had been lifted and the scene was secure.



The fire department had earlier said that seven people had been taken to hospitals.



It wasn't immediately clear if a suspect or suspects in the attack were among the people sent to the hospitals.

-----------------------------------

11:35 a.m.



Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured.



Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.



The university had warned students in a series of tweets earlier Monday that there was an active shooter on campus and that they should run, hide or fight.



The Columbus Fire Department says seven people had been taken to the hospital. It says two of those people were in stable condition. It didn't have details on the other five.

-------------



10:45 a.m.



The fire department says seven people have been sent to the hospital after a shooting at Ohio State University.



The Columbus Fire Department says two of those people are in stable condition. It had no information on the other five people.



Ohio State University warned students in a series of tweets Monday morning that there was an active shooter on campus and that they should run, hide or fight.



One tweet says: "Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College." Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.



It is not immediately clear if the shooting is still in progress.



------------



10:30 a.m.



Ohio State University is telling students there's an active shooter on campus and they should "Run Hide Fight."



Ohio State's official Twitter page retweeted a post from OSU Emergency Management saying there is an active shooter on campus in Columbus on Monday morning.



The tweet says: "Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College." Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.



"Run, hide, fight" is standard protocol for active shooter situations. It means: Run, evacuate if possible; Hide, get silently out of view; or Fight, as a last resort, take action to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter if your life is in imminent danger.



A Columbus police dispatcher declined to comment on the reports, but police vehicles were seen at the scene.