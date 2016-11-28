One golden can of Bud Light could mean 51 years of Super Bowl tickets

NBC RIGHT NOW- A gold can in a Bud Light pack could win you Super Bowl tickets for life.

Bud Light will randomly place 37,000 gold cans in select 18, 24, and 30 packs of 12 Bud Light from this Today through Jan. 13th.

Six people will be selected weekly to a win a pair of season tickets, Anheuser-Busch said, but just one will take the grand prize: a pair of Super Bowl tickets for up to 51 years.