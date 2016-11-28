Anonymous donation of $20,000 allows for interactive use of CBC planetarium

PASCO, WA - A recent $20,000 donation to the Columbia Basin College Foundation has provided new equipment for the Bechtel National Planetarium at CBC.

A new technology called SciTouch has been created for interactive control of the planetarium shows. SciTouch enables easier operation of the planetarium from anywhere in the theater. It can be handed directly to students so they can be involved in interactive lessons. SciTouch lets you interact and teach in completely new ways.

Having the SciTouch technology could provide more avenues to other science education applications as they develop. For instance, there is a forthcoming interactive 3-D human anatomy program called ZygoteBody. Thus, it will enhance the educational value of their programs.

The donor of the SciTouch fund prefers to remain unnamed, but their generosity will benefit the students at CBC and visitors who go to the Planetarium.