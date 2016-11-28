Starting tomorrow, Walla Walla citizens may receive surveys in their mailboxes

WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla takes the voices of citizens to heart while making planning and budget decisions.

A randomly selected sampling of Walla Walla residents will begin receiving surveys in their mailboxes on Tuesday, November 29th, 2016. The survey will take fewer than 10 minutes to complete and is entirely anonymous. Residents can complete the survey and send it back in the postage-paid envelope, or they can complete the survey online.

Cobalt Community Research will conduct the survey as part of a non-profit program called the Cobalt Citizen Engagement and Priority Assessment. The program gives local governments solid, citizen-based data to support resource decisions, to improve services, to measure progress and to build public trust.

The assessment is powered by the patented technology of the American Customer Satisfaction Indexsm (theACSI.org), the well-respected standard of customer satisfaction metrics for both government and the private sector. The ACSI measures over two-thirds of the United States economy and produces scores for more than 100 federal government agencies.

After collection of the completed surveys and thorough analysis of the results, the City expects to share them with the community in early 2017.