City of Prosser to celebrate opening of new 25-yard pistol range

PROSSER, WA - On Saturday, December 3rd, the City of Prosser will be celebrating the Horse Heaven Sportsman Society’s Grand Opening of their all-new 25-yard pistol range. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Horse Heaven Sportsman Society located about a half mile off of Highway 221 on Dump Road.

This new range is the culmination of more than nine years of work by the Society and collaboration between the City of Prosser, who owns the land, and the Horse Heaven Sportsman Society that manages the club and is a terrific example of a successful public-private partnership. The project celebrates the opening of eight all-new pistol stations on the 25 yard range and cost the Society $40,000 to install.

Construction of the project was quick, taking less than three months to install. In addition to use by the Society, the range is open to the public during various times of the month as well as three days a week to law enforcement personnel. This facility is used by nearly all local law enforcement, including the Prosser Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Washington State Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Border Patrol, and several others.

The Society also hosts several community events at the range each year, like the recent Turkey Shoot that brought more than 300 people out for the festivities. “We are excited and pleased with this newly updated asset to our community,” said Dave Stockdale, Prosser City Administrator, “it will provide countless opportunities to continue to enhance our public safety, support safe instruction and use of firearms, and create more opportunities to grow our community events.”