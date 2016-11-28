Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias show at Toyota Center postponed

03/22/17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The Thursday, April 27th sold out comedy show featuring Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias at Toyota Center has been postponed. The new date has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 10th at 8:00 p.m.

Gabriel has always been grateful of the loyalty and support from his fans and it is very important to him that he performs when he is at his best which is why he needs some time to refocus and recharge from his intense travel and work schedules. The Toyota Center and Gabriel Iglesias are thankful for your understanding and Gabriel is looking forward to the rescheduled date on September 10th . They are also very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you would like a refund, please return your tickets to the place of purchase. Please call the box office at (509) 737-3722 with any questions.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRI-CITIES, WA - Celebrating his 20th year in stand up comedy comedian/actor Gabriel Iglesias will launch a new world comedy tour kicking off in February 2017, Gabriel Iglesias FluffyMania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy. The tour will include brand new material and will be presented by Icon Entertainment and Comic Soul.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2nd, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT. The tour will kick off in Dallas February 2nd and will include stops in Las Vegas, Orlando, Houston, Detroit, Phoenix and will extend across the Atlantic to Europe, marking his 4th European tour. For more info on tour dates please visit: Fluffyguy.com.

Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. Wrapping up his current #FluffyBreaksEven World Tour, the comedian has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden and The Microsoft Theater.

Iglesias’ comedy specials have sold over 2 million DVD copies, he will be releasing his sixth one-hour comedy special, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry December 20th on Netflix. His hit TV show Fluffy Breaks Even launches its 3rd season on Fuse TV early next year.

Iglesias will be on Facebook Live Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT to celebrate the on-sale date of FluffyMania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy, and fans can also keep up to date on all things “Fluffy” by subscribing to Gabriel Iglesias Facebook Events.

Iglesias will be at the Toyota Center on Thursday, April 27th, 2017. Tickets will be available at the Toyota Center ticket office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.