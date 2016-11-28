Helping those in need: volunteering at Tri-Cities Food Bank

TRI-CITIES, WA - Volunteers at local food banks all have different stories about how they got involved in their volunteer work.

But they all have one thing in common: a desire to help those who need it the most.

NLee Prince was doing volunteer work in unrelated areas when she decided she wanted to be able to make a more immediate impact on people's lives.

She found exactly that...as well as plenty of other generous people who had the same goals as her.

"I think most of us have this noble idea that we want to help, and we are oriented towards serving the underprivileged," Prince said. "So as a group we come together and there's probably, on a given day, maybe twenty of us working all together."

Prince says the best part is when people who use the food bank ask if they can help in any way, so they in turn are donating back to the food bank they're benefiting from.

Tri-Cities Food Bank is always looking for more volunteers, so if you want to join the team head on over to their website at tricitiesfoodbank.org.