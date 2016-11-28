Department of Licensing upgrading to new system

PROSSER, WA - Reporter Mackenzie Allen was in Prosser today, looking into how a new system could result in some delays the next few weeks.

It's been decades since the Department of Licensing updated their software, and they're asking for everyone's patience as they switch over to a new system.

The current system looks like something out of a 90's movie, and for a good reason. It was installed some thirty years ago, and while it got the job done at the time, state officials say the upgrade will allow for quicker service and greater ease of use.

But as they make the switch on December 12th, there may be a few road bumps.

"If you come in on the 12th, or within those few days after the 12th, we'll still be learning a little bit about the system and the functionality," said Brenda Chilton with Benton County. "We've gone through extensive training, but as with all new systems, until you use it for a while it can be a little clunky."

In order to make the transition as smooth as possible, the upgrade will happen over the weekend...but we're told that means many of the state licensing offices will need to close early on Friday the 9th and all will remain closed until Monday morning.

Online registration services will also be down starting December 6th until the 12th.

So if you need to get your tabs renewed, it's best to get it taken care of sooner rather than later.