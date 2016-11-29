Man impersonating police officer attempts to kidnap a woman

VANCOUVER, WA - Police say they're looking for a man who impersonated a police officer tried to kidnap a woman. Police say the woman's friend was driving her to meet someone Sunday night, when a car with flashing lights came up behind them.

The women stopped, and a man wearing a police uniform walked up to their car. Police say the man pulled one woman out, handcuffed her and put her in his car.

When the victim realized it wasn't an officer, she ran away but so did the suspect. Police say the man is in his 30s, about 5'8" with a medium build and no facial hair.

Vancouver Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (360) 487-7399.