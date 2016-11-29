WSDOT closes Chinook and Cayuse passes for the season - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSDOT closes Chinook and Cayuse passes for the season

WSDOT closes Chinook and Cayuse passes for the season

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL FORREST, WA - Chinook and Cayuse passes in Mount Rainier National Park are now closed for the season. Crews temporarily closed the passes on Nov. 23 before a snowstorm. After several feet of snow fell, crews decided to keep it closed for the season.
 
The Washington State Department of Transportation determined heavy snow fall, along with compact snow and ice create unsafe driving conditions. Limited access by emergency service responders and spotty cell phone reception also increases the risk for drivers to safely cross State Route 410/Chinook Pass and State Route 123/Cayuse Pass.

WSDOT closed Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit. Cayuse Pass is also closed within Mount Rainier National Park from Crystal Mountain Boulevard to Stevens Canyon Road.  

WSDOT typically closes these mountain passes in late November each year because of dangerous driving conditions. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   