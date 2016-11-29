WSDOT closes Chinook and Cayuse passes for the season

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL FORREST, WA - Chinook and Cayuse passes in Mount Rainier National Park are now closed for the season. Crews temporarily closed the passes on Nov. 23 before a snowstorm. After several feet of snow fell, crews decided to keep it closed for the season.



The Washington State Department of Transportation determined heavy snow fall, along with compact snow and ice create unsafe driving conditions. Limited access by emergency service responders and spotty cell phone reception also increases the risk for drivers to safely cross State Route 410/Chinook Pass and State Route 123/Cayuse Pass.

WSDOT closed Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit. Cayuse Pass is also closed within Mount Rainier National Park from Crystal Mountain Boulevard to Stevens Canyon Road.

WSDOT typically closes these mountain passes in late November each year because of dangerous driving conditions.