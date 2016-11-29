Hermiston says proposed bond is needed to solve overcrowding

HERMISTON, OR - The superintendent of Hermiston schools says a school bond proposed for the May ballot is needed to ease overcrowding in local schools.



Superintendent Fred Maiocco discussed the $104 million bond proposal at a meeting with residents Monday. The proposal would come eight years after voters approved a $69.9 million bond.



Since 2008, Hermiston's student population has grown by 600 children, exceeding even the most aggressive growth projections. Hermiston High School is at capacity with 1,600 students.



Maiocco says the district wants to keep the tax rate from school bonds under $5 per $1,000 in assessed value. The bond proposal would add 90 cents to the current $4.09 per $1,000 tax rate.